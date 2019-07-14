Turning a touch hotter to close out the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Storm chances stay low Sunday and sunshine will be on the increase after a mainly cloudy Saturday. Highs with a mix of sun and clouds climb back into the mid-90s.

Other than a few storms along the east coast seabreeze moving inland, much of the region will again remain dry. This pattern holds for the first few days of the work week.

Beach forecast

Be on the lookout for a moderate threat for rip currents Sunday. Any storm chance is isolated at best and would mainly occur inland. Water temperatures are running in the lower 80s.

Tropical update

Barry continues to weaken, but is still delivering waves of heavy rain to Louisiana. Other than a few small storms in the Atlantic basin, the tropics elsewhere remain very quiet.

The National Hurricane Center has no further development in the tropical Atlantic over the next five days.

