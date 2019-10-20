Turning muggy, drier behind Nestor

The weather improved greatly Saturday evening and will continue to do so Sunday. A stray shower is possible by lunch as lingering moisture from Nestor pushes out.

Humidity increases through the morning. It will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity factored in.

Beach forecast:

The waves may be a little choppy, but the weather will be great for the beach or pool. Make sure you are swimming near a lifeguard today.

Tropical update:

Behind Nestor, all of the Atlantic Basin is quiet. No new develop is expected in the next 5 days!

