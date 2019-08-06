Unsettled weather pattern brings more storms to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - An unsettled weather pattern will fire up more sea breeze storms Tuesday afternoon across Central Florida.

"Some storms could be strong, with wind gusts, lightning and heavy rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There will be a 60% coverage of storms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Tuesday's high in Orlando will reach 92, which is the average high on this date.

Rain chances dip to 30% by Friday before reaching 40-50% over the weekend.

Highs will stay in the low 90s through the weekend.

"There is currently nothing to pinpoint in the tropics," Bridges said.

