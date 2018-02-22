Upper 80s expected in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A nice, warm week of weather rolls on in Central Florida.

An area of high pressure off the coast continues to impact the region.

"High pressure is sinking air," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Generally, it helps to prevent rain chances. We can expect a dry Thursday, except for one or two sprinkles along the immediate coastal areas."

The big story will again be the heat.

The high in Orlando is expected to reach 87 degrees, well above the average of 75 for this time of year. The record high is 88, set in 2003.

"A slight easterly breeze will kick up, so we will see a few clouds rolling in from the coast, but expect lots of sunshine once again," Bridges said.

High temperatures will remain 10 degrees above the average into next week.

Slight rain chances, 10-20 percent, will be in the forecast from Friday through Sunday.

