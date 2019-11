ORLANDO, Fla.- - Heat and humidity won't be found at the parks today! Highs will hover around 80 degrees with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

More sun will try to peek out by the afternoon. It will be a little breezy, but the winds won't be too terribly strong.

Skies will continue to clear for fireworks later Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.