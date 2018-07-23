Weather

Falling tree injures 2 in Ormond Beach

Man taken to hospital for treatment

By Anna Johnson - Digital Journalist, Dawn Jorgenson

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured Sunday when a tree fell on them in Ormond Beach, police said.

Ormond Beach Police Department officials said the pair was moving furniture at 60 Arroyo Parkway when a tree fell on them during a thunderstorm.

Police said James Allen, 56, was taken by ambulance to Halifax Hospital. His condition is not known.

The other victim suffered minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Strong storms ripped through the region, bringing record rainfall to some areas.

