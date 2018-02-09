Warm but gloomy day on tap for Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday will offer a warm but gloomy start to the weekend in the Orlando area.

"We are pinpointing lots of humid air across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "That will translate into a chance for areas of drizzle. Winds will be high enough that fog will not be a factor for the most part."

Orlando will see a high in the low 80s. The average high on this date is 73. The record high is 87.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain chances stand at 20 percent off and on throughout the day as a front continues to meander across Central Florida.

"Because the front will stick around, we will see a chance of a few showers through Saturday at 30 percent," Bridges said. "A new boundary will increase rain chances on Sunday to 40 percent, with highs in the low and mid-80s on Saturday and for Sunday."

Expect highs in the low 80s to continue through next Thursday.

We are in for a WARM day! Expect cloudy skies! pic.twitter.com/HnrLdma8jS — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) February 9, 2018

