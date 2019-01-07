Warm day on tap after cool start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cool start will give way to a warm day in Central Florida on Monday.
Many areas of the region started the day in the 40s and 50s, with some patchy fog.
Orlando will reach a high of 78 degrees, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 71.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.
Expect a high of 79 on Tuesday and 73 on Wednesday.
"A new front approaches Wednesday, and we can expect a cooldown by Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There won't be any rain associated with this front."
Orlando will see a high of 60 on Thursday.
Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s.
Expect a high of 67 on Friday.
Highs will reach the 70s over the weekend, with rain possibly returning Sunday.
