Warm day on tap after cool start in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cool start will give way to a warm day in Central Florida on Monday.

Many areas of the region started the day in the 40s and 50s, with some patchy fog.

Orlando will reach a high of 78 degrees, with no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 71.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-50s.

Expect a high of 79 on Tuesday and 73 on Wednesday.

"A new front approaches Wednesday, and we can expect a cooldown by Thursday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "There won't be any rain associated with this front."

Orlando will see a high of 60 on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-40s.

Expect a high of 67 on Friday.

Highs will reach the 70s over the weekend, with rain possibly returning Sunday.

