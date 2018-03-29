Warm day on tap in Orlando, but rain possible over holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A warm, dry day is on tap Thursday in Central Florida, but there are dangerous beach conditions and a high fire threat.

"We will continue to see winds up to 15-20 mph out of the south-southeast," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will try to bring onshore a few clouds along the coast and inland."

There is a small craft advisory in effect for most beaches along the eastern coast of Florida through Friday. Seas will be 9 feet off the Central Florida coast, and rip currents will also pose a danger.

Orlando will see a high of 86 degrees. The average high is 80.

"With no rain Wednesday, Orlando's deficit is 4.86 inches since Jan. 1," Bridges said.

A new boundary or cold front will try to approach the area, bringing an increased chance of rain on Friday and a slight cool-down on Saturday.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday, 20 percent on Saturday and 30 percent on Easter Sunday.

"The weekend will not be a washout," Bridges said.

Friday's high will be in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with a high of 78.

Look at all the problems at the beaches today! pic.twitter.com/jHrE2HH4Ui — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 29, 2018

Sunrise will be at 7:14 a.m. Easter Sunday, with highs in the low 80s and morning temperatures in the low 60s.

