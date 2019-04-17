Weather

Warm days precede big changes heading into Easter weekend

Orlando to see high of 86 Wednesday

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - A couple of nice, warm days are on tap in Central Florida before storms arrive on Good Friday.

"Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday, with a northeast breeze up to 10 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This breeze will help bring on shore a few clouds for the coast, and we will see a slight increase in moisture, not in the form of rain but humidity."

Orlando will see a high of 86. The average high on this date is 83.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high of 91 and a 10 percent chance of rain.

"Big changes come on Good Friday as a new front approaches, bringing an 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m.," Bridges said. "There will be a risk of some strong to severe storms well to our north, where most of the energy will be in the Florida Panhandle and Georgia."

Friday's high will reach 86.

Cooler temperatures arrive Saturday, which will see a high of 75 and 10% chance of rain.

"By Easter Sunday, we will be dry and sunny with a high of 80," Bridges said. "For Easter sunrise services, expect morning lows in the upper 50s. It will be cool enough heading off to church on Easter Sunday to grab a light jacket."

Expect rain-free skies Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.
 

