Warm days precede big changes heading into Easter weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - A couple of nice, warm days are on tap in Central Florida before storms arrive on Good Friday.

"Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday, with a northeast breeze up to 10 mph," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This breeze will help bring on shore a few clouds for the coast, and we will see a slight increase in moisture, not in the form of rain but humidity."

Orlando will see a high of 86. The average high on this date is 83.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, with a high of 91 and a 10 percent chance of rain.

"Big changes come on Good Friday as a new front approaches, bringing an 80% coverage of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m.," Bridges said. "There will be a risk of some strong to severe storms well to our north, where most of the energy will be in the Florida Panhandle and Georgia."

Here is #FutureRadar at 6 AM Friday. Storms move into the panhandle. Central Florida will see storms after 2 PM. pic.twitter.com/XYeOl3MlZc — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 17, 2019

Friday's high will reach 86.

Cooler temperatures arrive Saturday, which will see a high of 75 and 10% chance of rain.

"By Easter Sunday, we will be dry and sunny with a high of 80," Bridges said. "For Easter sunrise services, expect morning lows in the upper 50s. It will be cool enough heading off to church on Easter Sunday to grab a light jacket."

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Expect rain-free skies Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.