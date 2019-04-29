ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday was only 3 degrees above normal for Orlando, topping out at 88 degrees. It was comfortable due to low humidity, but things are changing, according to News 6 meteorologist Danny Treanor. Overnight lows Sunday into Monday will range from 59 in Ocala to 67 in Orlando to 68 in Viera. More Weather Headlines What beachgoers need to know about rip currents, warning flags

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and warm, with temps in the high 80s in the interior and 2-3 degrees cooler along the Atlantic Coast.

The next chance of rain is a 20% chance Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks more active.

