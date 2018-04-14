Warm, mostly dry day on tap before storms roll into Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A warm Saturday is on tap for the Orlando area, with big changes expected to follow Sunday.

Temperatures Saturday morning are mild, specifically in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

"We're calling for daytime high temperatures from the mid-80s along the coast to near 90 degrees around Orlando and areas inland," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Rain coverage will stay around 20 percent. Showers will be seen mostly along the coast, but an isolated shower over inland areas is also possible.

There are no advisories Saturday for boaters, but there will be a moderate chop along the Intracoastal Waterway.

Lows Saturday night will stay in the low 70s and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Sunday morning will be off to a dry start, but changes will come later.

"By the afternoon, showers and scattered thunderstorms roll in ahead of the next cold front," Cokinos said.

Some storms could be strong to severe, producing heavy rain, damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado.

Rain coverage increases to 80 percent, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

