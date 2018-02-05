Weather

Warm, mostly dry week on tap in Orlando area

Rain chances return on Thursday

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist
Sunrise in Central Florida.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Here comes the weather that most of you have been waiting for.

"We are pinpointing dry conditions across Central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Expect a high of 73 degrees, which is the average high on this date in Orlando.

Sunday's high was 77, 10 degrees shy of the record set in 2014.

"We saw 0.35 inches of rain Sunday, putting our deficit at 0.24 inches this year," Bridges said.

The low early Tuesday will be in the mid-50s.

"Expect dry conditions and warmer temperatures as winds come out of the south on Tuesday and Wednesday," Bridges said. "Highs will be near 80."

Rain chances return at 30 percent on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

