Warm Saturday leads to rainy afternoon; Beryl shows signs of weakening

ORLANDO, Fla. - A warm Saturday is predicted to give way to more rain as the day goes on.

The first half of the day is predicted to heat up through the mid 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon storms will form over inland areas and make their way toward the coast by the evening.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said high temperatures will be the in the low 90s and rain coverage will be 60 percent. Lows are expected to stay in the mid 70s.

"The rain will taper off and leave us with cloudy skies overnight," Cokinos said.

Sunday is expected to also bring afternoon storms, but coverage is lower at 40 percent.

Hurricane Beryl is still on its predicted path moving west to northwest. The storm is showing signs of weakening as it moves into a less favorable environment.

Hurricane #Beryl a little less organized, but still on track to impact the Lesser Antilles by the end of the weekend. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/tNaA2XmuHS — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) July 7, 2018

Beryl is expected to impact the Lesser Antilles as a tropical storm late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tropical Depression Three is still sitting off the Carolina coast. Cokinos said the storm is predicted to linger there and possibly strengthen before it starts to move to the northeast, staying over open water.

"Elevated swells along the Carolina coast to the mid Atlantic could produce strong rip currents through the weekend," Cokinos said.

