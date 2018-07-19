Warm start to Friday eve in Orlando area; afternoon thunderstorms on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. - Thursday is off to a warm start, with Central Floridians waking up to temperatures near 80 degrees.

Temperatures will continue to warm Thursday, quickly reaching the 90s, according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos. High humidity values will make it feel even warmer.

"Cooling afternoon thunderstorms will begin to fire up by 2 p.m. this afternoon and linger into the early evening hours," Campos said.

Rain coverage will be at 60 percent Thursday afternoon.

A similar summer weather pattern can be expected as the weekend approaches, with highs in the mid-90s and rain chances between 40 and 50 percent.

Rain chances will reach 60 percent by Wednesday afternoon.

"As early as noon, expect a 40 percent coverage of rain," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Embedded there will be some strong storms with strong wind, lightning and heavy rain, much like we saw last night."

"There's some good news in the tropics for now," Campos said.

No development is expected within the next five days across the Atlantic, Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

