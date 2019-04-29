Warm start, wet finish to workweek in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The first part of the workweek will be sunny and warm in Central Florida, but rain chances increase toward the end of the week.

Orlando will reach 89 Monday, with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. The average high on this date is 85.

"It will be breezy through the early part of the day," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The overnight low will be near 70.

Highs will hit 90 Tuesday and Wednesday, with no chance of rain.

"Rain chances return with a new system approaching Thursday," Bridges said.

The chance of rain will be 40% Thursday and 50% Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

"The weekend will not be a washout, but expect some rain," Bridges said.

Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

