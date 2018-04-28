Warm temperatures continue, as do hazardous beach conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. - The weekend is beginning with a cool start Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Clear skies with minimal cloud cover are on tap for the day ahead, with high temperatures ranging from the low 80s on the coastline to the upper 80s inland.

Humidity is expected to stay low this weekend and there will be a light northwest breeze near 5-10 mph.

Hazardous beach conditions that caused two swimmers in Daytona Beach to be rescued Friday will also continue. One of the swimmers later died after they were caught in a rip current.

Lifeguards are warning beachgoers to swim safe and stay near a lifeguard. No advisories have been issued but seas will be choppy offshore for boaters.

Remember to swim safe and near a lifeguard while at the beach this weekend with a moderate rip current risk. UV Index will be very high so be sure to pack the sunscreen. Have a great day! #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/5TK6lCg2ri — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 28, 2018

Saturday night into Sunday, the overnight lows will stay in the low 60s, with mainly clear skies to start Sunday morning.



A few cirrus clouds will roll in by early tomorrow before clearing to mainly sunny skies again.



Sunday will be another hot day, with temperatures in the mid-80s.



