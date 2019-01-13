Warm temperatures move into Central Florida before workweek cool down

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday's forecast, much like Saturday's, is expected to stay warm throughout the day.

"The muggy air will be a little more noticeable as it warms up Sunday afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

High temperatures should stay right around 80 degrees, which is well above the average of 71 degrees for this time of year.

"Nothing to go canceling any plans over by any means," Cokinos said.

A cold front will move closer to Central Florida late Sunday afternoon. Cokinos said it could bring a few sprinkles of rain near Marion and Flagler counties, but they will be isolated and short-lived.

There are no advisories for boaters, but seas averaging between 2 and 3 feet could make conditions slightly bumpy on the water.

The cold air will begin to arrive with a slight cool down Sunday night, but lows will linger in the mid-50s. Monday and Tuesday will be spent in the mid to upper 60s, with overnight lows reaching the 40s.

"It looks like the cooler set up will last through Thursday before it begins to warm up again," Cokinos said.

Not a bad set up for the beach today! Enjoy it before the 60 degree weather returns. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/NbTJp0DAcn — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 13, 2019

