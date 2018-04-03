Warm temperatures, scattered sea breeze storms forecast for Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will see another warm day, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Orlando will see a high of 86 degrees. The average high on this date is 80. The record is 94, set in 1935.

There was a trace of rain in Orlando on Monday, putting the yearly rain deficit at 5.43 inches.

"With an unsettled, humid weather pattern in place and sea breeze action, we will have a chance at more scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "The timing will be from 5-8 p.m."

Rain chances will be 20 percent on Wednesday and 10 percent on Thursday and Friday. For the weekend, rain chances will be 20-30 percent.

Sea Breeze showers will move inland today just in time for the drive home. Here is #FutureRadar pic.twitter.com/8sHthu047h — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 3, 2018

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Wednesday before cooling into the low 80s on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s.

Highs will be in the mid-80s from Friday through the weekend.

