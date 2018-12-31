Warm temps, dense fog continue through end of year

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fog advisory is in effect for Marion, Flagler and coastal Volusia counties.

​Calm winds, high humidity and warm temperatures are the ingredients for another foggy morning on Monday.

On Sunday night, the lows will range from 62 in Ocala to 65 in Orlando and 66 in Palm Bay, along with dense fog.

The pattern stays the same for Monday and Tuesday: extra warm with a dash of fog. Daytime temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid-80s.

The first rain of the new year will arrive Thursday and be spotty. By Friday, some cooler temperatures arrive.

