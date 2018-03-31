Warm temps, few showers on tap for Easter weekend in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's a cloudy Saturday morning in the Orlando area.

Residents in most areas are waking up to temperatures in the 60s, and will see some sprinkles.

Rain coverage is at 20 percent Saturday.

"Light rain or drizzle will be around this morning, and a few showers will linger this afternoon," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "This will mainly be over southern portions of Central Florida."

Not a bad day ahead just a little cloudy with a stray shower or two around. Nothing widespread with the coverage around 20%. Northeast winds 10-15 mph. #news6 #ClickOrlando #CentralFloridaWx pic.twitter.com/VVkvByRkrD — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) March 31, 2018

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

Temperatures Saturday will reach highs in the mid- to upper 70s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Conditions on the water won't be too rough.

"The boating forecast isn't too bad, but the wind will pick up this afternoon, so mariners of small craft should use caution," Cokinos said.

Seas will average 3 to 5 feet.

Skies will stay cloudy overnight Saturday with temperatures dropping to the low 60s.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

There is a chance for some rain Easter Sunday, but it won't be a complete washout.

"There will be a spotty shower after 1 p.m., but coverage remains low near 30 percent," Cokinos said.

Temperatures Sunday will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.