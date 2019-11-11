Warm temps in store for Veterans Day, but that changes Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla.- - The high to wrap up the weekend was right where it should be, at an average of 80 degrees.

Changes are coming and they start with Veterans Day.

High pressure will begin to move toward the northeast. The flow that will result from that movement is onshore. This means moisture will be rising over the next few days as another cold front approaches the Sunshine State.

We could get a few sprinkles along the coast in Brevard County on Sunday night that will move a little north into Volusia County before sunrise Monday.

Everyone west of I-95 will be good to go with mainly dry conditions, with clear to partly cloudy skies expected. Lows will range from the mid-50s over northern counties to near 60 in the Orlando metro area.

Southern areas will stay in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances overnight will be at 10% before taking a small jump to 20% Monday. Most of the showers that actually pop up and last will hug the coastline. Inland zones won't see much in terms of rain over the next few days, although an isolated sprinkle is possible.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s Monday afternoon as well as Tuesday.

By Wednesday, all that changes.

The next cold front will roll through, bringing slightly drier air and a cooler setup. Highs will struggle to reach 70 on Wednesday under mainly cloudy skies.

Most of the day will be spent in the 60s. The north wind will be strong at times adding to the chill in the air.

By the end of the week, a better shot of rain returns as the next cold front approaches. Rain chances jump to 50% with highs in the mid-70s as we head into next weekend. Enjoy the roller-coaster ride of cold fronts with jackets and umbrellas in hand.

Beach Forecast:

The rip current threat remains elevated Sunday. A small craft advisory is in effect for areas offshore through the afternoon. It will remain breezy at the beaches.

Tropical Update:

Good news from the tropics. All is quiet, and we are now 20 days away from the end of the 2019 hurricane season. No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

