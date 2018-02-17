Space Coast Seafood Fest forecast: Sunny skies, temps in 70s

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some portions of the Orlando area woke up Saturday to thick fog, but some changes are expected as the day continues.
There will be patchy-to-dense fog through midmorning.
Marion and Sumter counties are under a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m.
"Once the fog clears, there will be plenty of sunshine to go around, along with the warmth," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.
Temperatures will warm along the coast when the sunshine breaks through, making for a pleasant afternoon for anyone attending the Seafood Festival along the Space Coast, including the News 6 morning team.
Highs will range from the upper 70s along the coast and will be in the mid-80s for inland counties.
"No issues to deal with on the water, with seas between 2-3 feet," Cokinos said.
There will be mainly clear skies Saturday night, with temperatures in the low 60s.
Patchy fog will return again and last for a few hours Sunday morning, but it will clear out in time for a beautiful afternoon at the Daytona 500 race.
