Warm weather continues; rain expected over Mother's Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Another very warm day is on tap Wednesday across Central Florida, but rain appears to be on the way for Mother's Day weekend.

The high in Orlando is expected to reach 89 degrees. The average high on this date is 87.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.

"Temperatures will continue near 90 through Friday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Expect increasing clouds and rain chances with a new area of low pressure by the weekend."

Rain chances will be 40 percent Saturday and Sunday.

"Some of this rain will come as a result of sea-breeze action, as well as some pop-up showers as we heat up a humid, unstable atmosphere," Bridges said. "We can’t rule out a couple of areas of thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected to be a big factor."

Rain chances remain at 40 percent through Monday.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit is 5.73 inches.

Not a washout for #MothersDay! Here is the forecast! pic.twitter.com/TIv3sJfC4A — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) May 9, 2018

