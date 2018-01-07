Warmer days, few showers to return to Central Florida's forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday brought another chilly morning upon Central Florida, but temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as the weekend comes to an end.

Temperatures Sunday morning were in the 30s and 40s, with a freeze warning in effect for Marion County until 9 a.m.

"After that, it'll be another day with a decent amount of sunshine," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

A few clouds will build along the coast and parts of Central Florida could receive a few passing showers, but coverage is limited at 10 percent.

High temperatures Sunday will reach the low to mid-60s.

"It's slightly warmer than yesterday, when we only reached a high temperature of 58 degrees," Cokinos said.

Boating conditions will be hazardous all day Sunday and into the start of the work week due to the gusty winds. Small craft advisories have been issued through Monday.

Sunday night will remain breezy, cloudy and chilly, with temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday will be a bit warmer and near the average of 71 degrees for this time of year in Central Florida. A few spotty showers will also be in the mix.

