Warmer temperatures come to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - After another cool start -- by Central Florida standards -- the region will warm up quickly on Wednesday.

"Without many clouds in place and dry air building in from the north for the last couple of days, we’ve had lots of sunshine and chilly mornings," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Now that the high pressure is shifting to the east a bit, we will see more of a south breeze."

The high will reach the mid-80s in the Orlando area. The average high on this date is 83. The record high is 93, set in 1922.

"We will stay dry with high pressure dominating for the next couple of days," Bridges said.

Expect a high in the upper 80s on Thursday.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

The high will be near 80 from Friday through Sunday.

"By Sunday, expect an increased chance of rain as a new front approaches," Bridges said.

Orlando's yearly rain deficit is 4.80 inches.

