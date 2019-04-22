Warmer temps on hand for start of work week Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - This week will get warmer starting Monday, but the week should stay below 90 degrees.

Sunday night will be clear and cool with temperatures ranging from 54 in Orlando and Palm Bay to 51 in Ocala.

Monday and Tuesday are all about the sun. Temperatures climb back into the mid 80s inland and low 80s along the Atlantic coast.

Friday offers the best chance of rain and possible storms returning.

​Monday is Earth Day.

Respect it because it's the only Earth we have.



[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.