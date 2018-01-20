Warmer weather returns to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s, but things are expected to warm up in the Orlando area.
A frost advisory in Marion County will remain in place Saturday for part of the morning.
As the day goes on, temperatures will be a bit warmer. High temperatures will reach about 70 degrees.
"It's not a bad day for boating, just a little cool on the water," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.
Expect highs in the upper 60s along the coast.
"With seas between 2 and 3 feet and fairly light northeast winds, no advisories are in place for boaters," Cokinos said.
A few high clouds will thicken later Saturday, and there could be a few sprinkles of rain, but most areas will remain dry.
Skies will be cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid-50s.
Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to get closer to 80 degrees by the beginning of the workweek.
