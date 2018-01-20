Warmer weather returns to Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday morning is off to a chilly start, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 40s, but things are expected to warm up in the Orlando area.

A frost advisory in Marion County will remain in place Saturday for part of the morning.

As the day goes on, temperatures will be a bit warmer. High temperatures will reach about 70 degrees.

"It's not a bad day for boating, just a little cool on the water," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Expect highs in the upper 60s along the coast.

"With seas between 2 and 3 feet and fairly light northeast winds, no advisories are in place for boaters," Cokinos said.

[SIGN UP: Subscribe to ClickOrlando.com newsletters]

A few high clouds will thicken later Saturday, and there could be a few sprinkles of rain, but most areas will remain dry.

Skies will be cloudy Saturday night, with lows in the mid-50s.

Sunday will be even warmer, with highs in the mid-70s. Temperatures are expected to get closer to 80 degrees by the beginning of the workweek.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.