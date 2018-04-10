WATCH LIVE: Storms move across Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are the name of the game Tuesday in the Orlando area.

"We are pinpointing a front that will continue to be a focal point for rain and scattered storms," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "Most of the rain and storms will come to an end by Wednesday afternoon."

The coverage of rain will be up to 80 percent on Tuesday.

"Expect lightning, strong wind gusts and heavy downpours that could add up and lead to some localized flooding," Bridges said.

The yearly rain deficit in Orlando stands at 5.95 inches.

#FutureRadar at 6PM shows lots of rain adding up on roadways. pic.twitter.com/w32WFQAycD — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) April 10, 2018

Temperatures will warm near 80 in Orlando on Tuesday and Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 81.

Overnight lows will be near 60.

"By Thursday, the front washes out and rain comes to an end," Bridges said.

Friday and Saturday will see a minimal chance of showers.

Saturday's high will reach 87.

A new front will bring showers and thunderstorms on Sunday.

Monday's high could dip into the mid-70s.

