Watching the eclipse Sunday night? Here's what to expect weatherwise

ORLANDO, Fla. - Sunday is bringing some exciting changes to Central Florida, including a rare eclipse and a not-as-rare cool down.

Sunday began in the mid- to upper 60s.

"That's about as warm as it will get," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

For the remainder of the day, temperatures are expected to fall through the upper 50s, even with more sunshine by the afternoon.

Lake wind advisories are in place for all counties except Marion and Flagler and will stay in place through 6 p.m. This is due to a west to northwest wind that will range from 12-25 mph and gust up to 30 and even 35 mph near the coast. Small craft advisories and gale warnings along the coast will last through later in the night.

Here's what you can expect Sunday night for the super blood wolf moon lunar eclipse:

Cloud-free skies and breezy winds.

Overnight lows bottoming out in the 30s -- Ocala wil be closer to 33 degrees while Orlando will be closer to 39 degrees. Coastal cities in Volusia County will dip to 35 degrees. Cocoa Beach to Melbourne will range from 37 to 44 degrees.

"For those watching the eclipse, make sure to wear warm layers and stay bundled up," Cokinos said.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be sunny, but still chilly and breezy.

Cokinos said highs are expected to rebound to the upper 50s. Temperatures in the mid-70s will return by the middle of the workweek, along with the rain ahead of the next cold front that arrives Thursday.

