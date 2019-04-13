Above average temperatures and high humidity for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Heat will be the big story this weekend as temperatures rise to well above average numbers, News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Gusty southeast winds will bring the heat up a notch Saturday afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 80s along the coast to the low 90s inland, Cokinos said.

High humidity will make it feel a little hotter especially during the second half of the day.

The southeast winds have started to pick up a little this morning. Expect gusts later today near 20-25 mph. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/ih3lZZNQUH — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 13, 2019

There will be isolated showers popping up around Central Florida later Saturday afternoon.

Nothing widespread is expected. There is a 20% chance of rain Saturday.

Overnight clouds will linger overhead and lows will be in the low 70s Saturday night.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones][DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

To start the day Sunday, there will be a few clouds around then giving way to sunshine.

"There will be scattered showers even a few thunderstorms starting over southwestern zones Sunday afternoon," Cokinos said. "The showers will then move toward the coast by early Sunday evening."

Some storms could bring pockets of heavy rain along with lightning.

There will be a break in the early evening before the next round of rain rolls through overnight.

The weak cold front will pass through early Monday morning.

Highs ahead of the front will reach the upper 80s then falling to more average heat in the low 80s for Tax Day.

Just some things to keep in mind if you're headed to the beach this weekend. Rip current risk will be moderate to high so it's important to use caution when entering the water. Twenty-six people were rescued from the water Friday from strong rip currents. pic.twitter.com/qv5szkAsnj — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) April 13, 2019

Stay with News 6 on air and online for the latest in Central Florida weather conditions.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.