Wind gusts pick up as Sunday temperatures rise

ORLANDO, Fla. - We started Sunday on a quiet note, but all of that will come to an end shortly. Around midmorning the winds are going to pick up and stay elevated through Tuesday, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

Southerly winds will range 15-20 mph with gusts near 30-35 mph at times. A Lake Wind Advisory will start at 11 a.m. Sunday and stick around until 8 p.m. Sunday.

"Be sure to bring in anything that will blow away easily." Cokinos said. "The winds will make the surf along our beaches hazardous, rip current risk remain at moderate to high levels."

Keep in mind if you get caught in a strong rip current, DON'T fight it. Swim parallel to the shore to get out. If you can't do that, then tread water and call for help.

That's where swimming in front of a lifeguard tower comes in handy. It's not going to be a bad beach day, but get your toes in the sand early.

By Sunday afternoon showers will start popping up and make their way to the coast. Pockets of heavy rain are possible at times, Cokinos said.

Keep in mind if you plan on boating, a small craft advisory will be in place for most of the afternoon and through early Monday morning. Seas will range 4-6 feet due to strong southerly winds.

Highs Sunday will range from the upper 80s near the coast to near 90 degrees inland.

Another round of showers and a few thunderstorms will start over northwestern zones Sunday evening and then clear the Brevard County coast by sunrise Monday.

Lows will hit the mid-60s only to rebound to the low 80s for Tax Day.

It will be damp and cloudy Monday morning, with gradual clearing to mainly sunny skies by the afternoon.

