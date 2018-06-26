Activity being monitored in the tropics, NHC says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Activity in the tropics is being monitored as the chance for potential development increases, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC tweeted Tuesday morning that there is currently a 20 percent chance of a cyclone forming over the northwestern Atlantic Ocean, near the coast of North Carolina, within the next few days.

If the area of low pressure, which is not considered to be tropical as of now, becomes a system, it would most likely move away from the United States, according to the Hurricane Center.

The area has a 10 percent chance of developing in the next 48 hours, the NHC said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30 and this year is expected to be near or above average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

For more information on how to prepare and what to expect from storm season begins, go to ClickOrlando.com/Hurricane.

