Triple digit feels like temps to cook Central Florida

Sunday will be a lot like Saturday, but not as many clouds until late in the day, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

The clouds will begin to build Sunday, but not enough to keep the sun from heating things up, fast.

Not much rain for inland zones today. Rain chances are 20% and a lot of that activity will be rfrom I-95 going east later today. Stay hydrated and cool! #news6 #ClickOrlando #SundayFunday pic.twitter.com/S4PzrEwzZ0 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) June 23, 2019

"Highs Sunday will range from 96 in Orlando and surrounding areas to 95 in Ocala," Cokinos said. "The coast will be closer to 90 in Cocoa Beach to 94 in Flagler and Daytona Beach."

High pressure will continue to provide enough dry air to keep most areas dry, but there will be the chance for a some sea breeze action later in the day.

A stray shower can't be ruled out over northern zones by noon Sunday. The rest of the rain will be from 2 p.m. through the evening.

"This will happen from the I-95 corridor to areas east," Cokinos said.

Pockets of heavy rain are quite possible with any thunderstorm that flares up. Most of the action will be over with by Sunday night along the coast.

Beach forecast

Most of the day at the beach looks good until the rain kicks in Sunday afternoon. Just keep an eye on the dark clouds that will move in later on.When wind picks up, it's a good indicator a storm is on the way.

"Don't forget the sunscreen the UV index will be very high to extreme," Cokinos said. "Feels like temperatures will soar back to the triple digits between 102-107 degrees."

Listen to your body in the heat. It can take a toll on the body in just a few minutes time.

Sunday night

Most areas will be rain free Sunday night, but there will be a few storms possible over southernmost areas of Brevard extending back toward Osceola County, too.

"Rain chances are at 20%, so not everyone will get the rain, but 20% isn't zero either," Cokinos said.

Looking ahead

The upcoming work week looks a little more promising for scattered to widespread rain chances. Showers will occur around midweek.



