Get outside: Sunshine in forecast across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's going to be a great weekend to be out and about all across central Florida, according to News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos.

There will be plenty of sunshine to go around, though a few clouds will come in Saturday afternoon. There could be a few sprinkles of light rain over southern Brevard in the afternoon; however, it will be isolated. Most areas will remain dry.

There will be a light east to southeast wind at 5-10 mph. There will be no major impacts for boaters, though Cokinos said, "Mariners of small craft should use caution. It will be a little bumpy from time to time."

Seas will average between 4 and 5 feet.

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

If you stay on the beach Saturday and plan on getting in the water, do so near a lifeguard. High rip current risks are expected all day on all area beaches.

Here's a better look at how warm it will get in central Florida today. #News6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/MsFf1ue61C — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) March 30, 2019

High temperatures Saturday will range from 79 degrees in Daytona Beach to 82 degrees in Melbourne, Orlando and Kissimmee. Ocala will also reach the low 80s. This evening will be nice as well with lows eventually hitting the low 60s. "Nothing too chilly out there," Cokinos said.

Pollen levels will be high through the weekend with mainly dry weather expected.

The next cold front will move into Central Florida early in the work week. With it comes the rain that will help bring pollen levels down.

"Be ready with your rain gear as rain chances ramp up to 50 percent for the first few days of next week," Cokinos said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.