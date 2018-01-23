Wet commute, rain chances taper off in afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. - A cold front is bringing rain into the Orlando area Tuesday morning.

This front will bring some heavy downpours for the drive to work, but rain chances will be tapering off through the day. Expect a 60 percent coverage of rain for the morning drive and a 40 percent coverage of rain throughout the afternoon. After 6 p.m., rain chances will taper off to 10 percent.

Orlando will see a high of 78 degrees on Tuesday. The average high on Jan. 23 is 71 degrees.

After the front the brings the rain, Central Florida will see a slight cool down.

Wednesday morning, low temperatures will be in the 50s with highs in the upper 60s near 70 warming into the upper 60s near 70 again on Thursday and back into the 70s on Friday.

By the end of the weekend, another front brings a 40 percent chance for rain on Sunday and a high in the upper 60s by next Monday.

Monday‘s high in Orlando of 81 degrees was 10 degrees above the average of 71, but nowhere near the record of 87 set in 1929.

Monday brought only a trace of rain, putting our deficit at .37 inches since Jan. 1.

