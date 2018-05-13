Wet Mother's Day on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A wet Mother's Day is on tap for Central Florida.

There will be more clouds than sunshine for the majority of the day Sunday.

Scattered showers are also in the mix, with rain coverage between 50 and 60 percent.

"It doesn't mean rain all day, but at some point you may have to contend with a passing shower especially over southern portions of central Florida," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said.

Soggy conditions don't have to spoil Mother's Day, though. Find ways to celebrate mom indoors here.

High temperatures Sunday will stay in the mid- to low 80s. Temperatures will drop overnight under cloudy skies, reaching lows near 70 degrees.

Central Florida will continue to see rain through the end of the weekend.

"The rain pattern picks up overnight into tomorrow morning and through the day tomorrow," Cokinos said.

Rain will continue into Monday and linger through the week.

