Wet season arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wet season has arrived in Central Florida.

"High pressure positioned off the mid-Atlantic coast will slip eastward toward the central Atlantic on Wednesday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "This will allow for more of the east to the west coast sea breezes to fire up in the afternoons through the weekend."

Expect a 40% coverage of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances increase to 50% Friday and 60% from Saturday through Tuesday.

"Since January, 1 Orlando is 3.92 inches below the yearly average rainfall total. Sanford has a deficit of 4.36 inches and Daytona Beach is 3.85 inches below, while Melbourne has a surplus of 5.71 inches .

Orlando will see a high of 96 Wednesday. The average high on this date is 90.

Highs will be in the low 90s over the weekend.

"There is nothing to be concerned about in the tropics," Bridges said. "The area of low pressure near Mexioc has weakened and now the hurricane center is giving it no chance of development."

