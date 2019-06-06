Rain chances ramp up in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges says the wet season has officially arrived in Central Florida.

"We will see rain chances every afternoon from now into the summer," Bridges said.

Expect a 40% coverage of rain Thursday, with a high of 93 degrees. The average high on this date is 90.

"There will be the chance for some late lingering storms as the west coast sea breeze pushes the storms back to the east," Bridges said.

Highs will stay in the low 90s through the weekend, with rain chances at 60% on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's rain chances increase to 80%.

Storms will pop up today as the sea breezes fire up! Here is #FutureRadar at 2PM! pic.twitter.com/dzOEpfl4Ai — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) June 6, 2019

Orlando is 3.91 inches below the average yearly rainfall total. Melbourne, meanwhile, is 5.51 inches above its yearly average.

Hurricane season officially began Saturday, but there's nothing brewing in the tropics. The next named storm will be called Barry.

