Wet start, nice finish to workweek in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - There's a high chance of rain Monday and Tuesday across Central Florida, but the workweek will end on a nice note.

"A warm front continues to lift north, dragging a pool of deep moisture into the region," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said. "Models are showing high rain chances, with heavy downpours through the night."

Some areas could see up to 1.5 inches of rain, especially from Orlando and to the north.

"The threat for severe storms remains low," Campos said.

The warm, moist southwest flow will produce a humid day, with above-average temperatures in the upper 80s.

"Another front will arrive by Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning," Campos said. "Bands of showers and isolated storms will redevelop, producing an additional 1-2 inches with localized higher amounts possible."

Tuesday's high will be in the low 80s in Orlando.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s.

Warm front will drag warm, humid and wet weather today. Rain gear needed through Wednesday AM. #news6 pic.twitter.com/m9yAm6phxu — Candace Campos (@CandaceNews6) April 9, 2018

Added cloud cover will keep highs in the 70s on Wednesday,

High pressure will finally build in Thursday, producing an onshore flow into late week.

"This will modify the dry and cooler air mass," Campos said.

Highs by the end of the week will return to the mid-80s, with limited rain chances.

