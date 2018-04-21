Wet weekend weather continues in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Clouds, wind, humidity and scattered showers are expected to linger through the weekend.

Showers streaming in from the Atlantic Ocean Saturday combined with heat to produce rain in much of the Orlando area and a similar weather pattern is expected Sunday.

Windy conditions will continue into the evening Saturday, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Rain chances will remain at 50 percent, and temperatures will range from 65 degrees in Ocala to 68 degrees in Orlando and a warm 70 degrees in Palm Bay.

The chance for rain and possibility of thunderstorms increases to 70 percent Sunday. Temperatures will be held down by cloud cover, but will top out at or near 80 degrees.

Wet weather will continue into Monday, with a 70 percent chance of rain. Sunshine will return to the forecast for a short time Wednesday.

