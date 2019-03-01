What a weekend: Orlando-area forecast picture-perfect

ORLANDO, Fla. - This is the kind of weekend you want all the time.
Leading into the weekend, Orlando will reach a high of 83 degrees Friday, with a very slight chance of rain.
Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.
It will be warm and dry Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid-80s. The average high for this time of year is 75.
Things start to change Monday, however.
Rain chances ramp up to 60 percent, with a high of 82.
Tuesday's high will be 72, and Wednesday will top off at 64, with lows dipping into the mid-40s.
There's a 20 percent chance of rain Tuesday.
Temperatures will gradually increase through next weekend, getting back to the 80s.
