What happened to spring? Highs near 90 in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Monday is off to a foggy start in Central Florida, but some sunshine should bring some relief.

The patchy, dense fog should burn off by 9 a.m., according to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos.

"Sunny skies and southeasterly winds will pump in the heat and humidity today, with highs nearing 90 degrees," Campos said.

Monday afternoon, summer-like sea breeze storms will fire up inland and make their way toward the east coast. Storm coverage sits at 50 percent starting at 4 p.m.

Rain coverage increases Tuesday to 70 percent as a weak front tracks across Central Florida.

Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible by Tuesday afternoon.

"Strong steering winds will cause some strong storms to produce strong gusty winds, along with some large hail," Campos said.

Don't expect a drastic cool down any time soon. Highs will stay in the mid-80s throughout the rest of this week, according to Campos.

