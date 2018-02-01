What to do with plants after a freeze

ORLANDO, Fla. - Many homeowners in the Orlando area are trying to revive lawns that have been left looking brown, crunchy and dead after several cold snaps this winter season.

Seeing lawns turn brown during the summer can be concerning, but this process during the winter is normal.

As long as temperatures have remained above 20 degrees, most species of grass should begin to rebound come spring time.

If the grass experienced a hard freeze with temperatures below 20 degrees, some lawns may be permanently damaged. In this case, additional work might be needed, including adding new sod pieces or plugs.

After a cold snap, water is always a good idea. Watering a lawn after a freeze helps defrost any parts of the soil and rejuvenate grass and injured plants.

Patience is key to bringing life back into the lawn. Hold off fertilizing grass and plants because fertilizing too soon could encourage new growth before the cold weather has left.

The best rule of thumb is to wait until the warmer days of spring to fertilize.

Another job to wait on is pruning back plants. Although the dead foliage can look bad, it will actually help protect plants from future frosts.

Hold off on pruning until plants begin to sprout new growth. If plants don't begin to show life, cut them down and remove the plant completely to prevent bacteria from growing in the soil.

For the most part, with a little love and plenty of patience many lawns will be back in tiptop shape by spring.



