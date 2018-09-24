What you need to know about 3 tropical systems

ORLANDO, Fla. - The tropics continue to churn, with three systems swirling in the Atlantic.

A broad area of low pressure between Bermuda and the Bahamas continues to produce a limited amount of shower and thunderstorm activity Monday morning.

Environmental conditions are forecast to become slightly more conducive for development during the next couple of days while the system moves west-northwest.

Upper-level winds are expected to increase, limiting chances for additional development while the system moves near the southeastern U.S. coast.

"That means even if this does develop, it will likely miss Florida and move north, impacting the Carolinas," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "But again, upper-level winds will likely tear it apart before that can happen."

The National Hurricane Center is giving the area of low pressure a 30 percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance within the next five days.

Subtropical Storm Leslie

Leslie is a subtropical storm in the open Atlantic, about 1,100 miles west of the Azores.

A subtropical storms means the system has characteristics of both tropical and nontropical systems.

Leslie has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving southwest at 5 mph.

Tropical Depression Kirk

Tropical Depression Kirk is several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, with maximum winds of 35 mph.

Kirk is moving west at 25 mph.

"Kirk is one we will have to watch as it will reach the Lesser Antilles within the next five days," Bridges said. "Could Kirk move into Florida? It's just too early to tell."

Orlando-area forecast

Fall officially arrived on Saturday at 9:54 p.m.

"It doesn’t feel like fall, though, with highs in the low 90s in Central Florida," Bridges said.

The average high in Orlando on this date is 89 degrees.

Rain chances will be 40 to 50 percent all week.

