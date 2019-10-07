What's that wet stuff falling from the sky?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida will get some much-needed rain this week.

"After having a deficit of more than 7 inches since the beginning of the year, we will finally get help as a front stalls out to our north and plenty of moisture streams in from the east with an east breeze," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

There's an 80% chance of rain Monday in Orlando, where the high will reach 86 degrees. The average high on this date is 86.

Rain chances will be 60% Tuesday and 70% Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.

We need this rain! Good thing we will see lots of it today! pic.twitter.com/Zws73SDmVl — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 7, 2019

Pinpointing the tropics

A nontropical low pressure system is expected to develop a longer frontal boundary over the central Atlantic ocean between Bermuda and the Azores.

"Gradual development of the system is possible while it moves slowly west," Bridges said.

A tropical or subtropical depression could form Tuesday or Wednesday before upper-level winds make it unfavorable for further development.

The National Hurricane Center is giving the low a 50% chance of development over the next five days.

Another nontropical low is forecast to develop over the western north Atlantic between Bermuda and the East Coast of the US.

It has a 30% to develop over the next five days.

Neither system will impact Florida.

These lows will not impact Florida. pic.twitter.com/4fY5UvRXZ5 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) October 7, 2019

