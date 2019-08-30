When should you be ready for Hurricane Dorian?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hurricane Dorian is slowly making its way toward Central Florida. It is definitely taking its his time, but the slower it moves the more chances there are for the storm to strengthen and become stronger.

According to News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos, there is no excuse for why you can't get things done.

"We have 3 days of preparations. Time is on our side right, which is good news." Campos said.

Many have stocked up on food, water and supplies. Officials are urging people to store and have at least 1 weeks worth of food and water.

While Hurricane Dorian isn't the largest hurricane Florida has seen, it is very tightly packed.

"This thing is 325 miles wide, and that's a lot smaller than Irma was." meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida early Tuesday morning as a Category 4 hurricane.

"It's very confusing because we keep seeing this thing slow down and so in our heads we have to keep these numbers straight and the times straight," Bridges said. "All of us, every single part of Central Florida will be dealing with major impacts."

Tropical storm-force winds will impact Florida as early as Sunday. With major hurricane conditions following all day Monday.

All preparations should be done by Sunday afternoon, Campos said.

On Tuesday hurricane-force winds will continue to wreak havoc on the Sunshine State and threats of flooding will shift inland.

News 6 will have continuous coverage tracking Hurricane Dorian as it approaches Central Florida. Stay with News 6 on air and online for the latest information.

