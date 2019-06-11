When will the rain stop? No time soon

ORLANDO, Fla. - Summer-like storms will continue to soak Central Florida on Tuesday -- and the entire week.

"We are starting the morning mostly dry, with wake-up temperatures in the mid-70s," News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said.

Highs will soar into the low 90s in Orlando, with a 60% chance of rain.

Campos said most areas will see storms start popping up after 2 p.m.

"Storm movement will travel from west to east through sundown," she said. "More of the same is expected through the weekend."

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s.

Highs will hover near 90 for the next several days, with rain chances raning from 50 to 60%.

