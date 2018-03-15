When will this cold blast be over?

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold temperatures prompted a freeze warning early Thursday for a portion of Central Florida, but a warmup is on the way.

A freeze warning is in effect for Marion County until 9 a.m., meaning temperatures will be 29-32 degrees for up to four hours.

The rest of the Orlando area woke up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

The high in Orlando will reach 72. The average high on this date is 78.

News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said the weekend is shaping up nicely.

"As high pressure and dry air continue to dominate the forecast, we will be dry through the upcoming weekend," Bridges said. "Temperatures will gradually moderate and warm to 79 on Friday, 83 on Saturday and 84 on Sunday."

Rain chances return on Monday at 30 percent.

Tuesday is the first day of spring.

60s for highs today. Back to the 70s tomorrow. 80s for the weekend! pic.twitter.com/VRyoIFSLtw — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) March 14, 2018

[WEATHER: Extended forecast | Radar | Warnings | Pinpoint Weather Zones]

[DOWNLOAD: Pinpoint, Hurricane apps | SHARE: Weather pictures]

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.