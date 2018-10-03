Will Hurricane Leslie, tropical wave affect Orlando-area weather?

ORLANDO, Fla. - A high pressure system will reduce rain chances in Central Florida and potentially block two tropical systems from heading toward the Sunshine State.

Leslie, which became a hurricane early Wednesday, continues to swirl in the open Atlantic.

As of Wednesday morning, Leslie has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was stationary, about 500 miles east-southeast of Bermuda.

"Leslie will stay away from the United States, but she's causing high seas and strong rip currents along the East Coast, including off Florida," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Computer models show Leslie heading north before taking a sharp turn to the east.

Closer to Florida, a large area of cloudiness and showers located over the central and southwestern Caribbean Sea is associated with a broad area of low pressure.

Conditions appear to be favorable for some gradual development of the system later this week when the system drifts over the northwestern Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center says the area has a 30 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days.

"The high pressure to our north will likely steer this system to the west, away from Florida," Bridges said.

Orlando-area forecast

Rain chances take a dip in Central Florida as high pressure builds into the region.

"Wednesday starts with a few coastal showers, but they're short-lived," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high near 90. The average high on this date is 88.

The coverage of rain is 30 percent Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances drop to 20 percent Friday and Saturday.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near 90 for the next several days.

